CM Punk joined this week's WWE Backstage (recap here) and gave his Royal Rumble picks. For the Men's Royal Rumble, Punk went with Keith Lee.

"He had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series," Punk said. "He, to me, is a big fish in a little pond, right now. Not to say NXT is little by any means, but I think you need to follow up on with stuff like this. You gotta strike when the iron is hot. You see the little moment he had with Roman Reigns. That already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going with Keith Lee. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win the whole thing."

For the Women's Royal Rumble, Punk went with Sasha Banks.

Paige picked Otis and Kairi Sane, Christian went with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler. Renee Young said she's going with Drew McIntyre, but didn't give a pick for the women.

The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Kickoff begins at 5 pm ET and the main card starts at 7 pm ET.







