Backstage Report On Chances Of AEW Star Kota Ibushi Returning To The Ring

It's been just over six months since Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in a match against Josh Alexander. The injury resulted in two surgeries, but he had previously set a goal to return to AEW by the end of 2026. After turning 44 a few weeks ago, he admitted a comeback doesn't seem likely right now and he's turned his sights to another goal; buying a new wrestling venue in Japan and will take on various jobs to earn money.

Dave Meltzer provided an update about Ibushi's chances of returning to the ring in the latest Wrestling Observer newsletter. Although Ibushi is currently focusing on the new wrestling venue, he hasn't given up hope about returning to wrestle. Coming back by the end of this year "is premature, but he is still looking at returning. Those close to him say that they believe he has every intention of trying to return but he worries that his balance, lateral movement, change of direction, etc., might not come back. He has not given up on a comeback but did want to temper expectations it would be coming soon."

Ibushi has been documenting his "jobs" to earn money for the new venue on Instagram, including working at a Mahjong parlor and appearing on a radio show.