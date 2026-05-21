AEW's Kota Ibushi Plans New Wrestling Venue To Replace Closing Event Hall In Tokyo

Kota Ibushi has been on the road to recovery since being injured last November during an AEW match against Josh Alexander. The injury has resulted in two surgeries. In a new Instagram video, Ibushi says that he just turned 44 and admits "a comeback seems unlikely for now." So, he's turning his focus to another way to contribute to the wrestling business.

Ibushi believes the wrestling industry is facing a crisis as Shinjuku FACE is closing. He's wrestled there many times and believes that was "the perfect venue for independent wrestling promotions. I believe the disappearance of such venues is equivalent to a crisis for the culture of professional wrestling. Therefore I'm putting my body on the line to earn money. I am going to build a pro wrestling venue." He asks to be given work and it doesn't matter if it's a small project. Due to his injury, he can't have matches, but he can do other things. He states that it doesn't matter how long it takes, but he will get a venue built.

Following the initial surgery, Ibushi was given a timeline for two years for recovery. After appearing at Hiroshi Tanahashi's farewell match last January, Ibushi said on Instagram that he wanted to come back by the end of this year.