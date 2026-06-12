WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Reportedly Under Discussion For TV Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page could be returning to the promotion, as per reports.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is reportedly in line to feature on WWE television in the near future, according to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select." As per the report, DDP's name has been mentioned in WWE creative meetings, and a source within WWE informed the outlet that he could make a one-off appearance in WWE.

The report noted how the veteran star is a friend of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and DDP share a close bond, with DDP often offering words of wisdom to "The American Nightmare."

DDP hasn't been on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" lately, but he appeared at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, where he inducted Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame. He not only inducted his good friend into the Hall of Fame but also helped him with his paralysis, with Luger — who has used a wheelchair in recent years because of it — standing up for his speech.

Page is currently under a WWE Legends contract, which he signed in 2024, and later appeared in the crowd at the WWE Bad Blood PLE.