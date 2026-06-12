Backstage Report On Sareee Dropping Out Of AEW's Owen Hart Cup Due To Injury

The Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament has completed its first round. Originally, Sareee was supposed to be in the final first round match against Skye Blue. Right after she was announced to be in the tournament, Sareee revealed she was dealing with a neck injury. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Sareee admitted her neck wasn't in perfect condition yet. She was traveling with her SPARK RUSH tag team partner, Takumi Iroha. She said that if she couldn't compete, Iroha would take her place and that she had AEW's permission.

On the day of the match, Tony Khan announced that Sareee was not cleared to compete. Iroha would not be taking her place. That honor would go to Maya World, who had just tragically lost her brother in an accident over the past weekend. Khan said that World wanted to be around the locker room and wanted to wrestle. World got the victory over Blue to advance.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that "from what we understand, the entire story will be out sometime after the semifinals next week." Sareee had been resting ahead of her scheduled match with Blue. Sareee "was almost assuredly winning to lead to a major match with Athena. I don't know who was going to the finals, although everyone expects Moné was one of the two." Her doctor cleared her before she came to the U.S., but Meltzer says she "arrived and the match was expected, but AEW examined her neck and would not clear her."

Ihora did compete at ROH tapings last night for next week's Global Wars shows and was accompanied to the ring by Sareee.