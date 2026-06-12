Tommy Dreamer Comments On Zaria Winning Women's North American Title On WWE NXT

The era of Zaria officially kicked off on Tuesday as the red-haired Aussie dethroned Tatum Paxley as NXT Women's North American Champion on "WWE NXT." Looking ahead, TNA's Tommy Dreamer believes that even bigger championship gold now awaits Zaria. If booked correctly by WWE, though, the NA Title could mean just as much to her.

"Me, personally, I hated the fact that the fans cheered because she's a heel, but it's like finally [Zaria] got it," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "She is great in the ring; she's also upped her game. She physically looks different. She's not as thick as she once was, and by thick I mean muscular. She's leaning out. She's still a dominant alpha.

"For her, I think this reign is super important," he continued. "It would never have happened if other people didn't get called up. That's why I always say be happy where you are. Sol Ruca is doing amazing stuff now on the main roster, but now so is Zaria. I think after this North American Title and have a bit of a run, the world title is in her grasp. But if she does it right, this title will be as important as their world title."

Zaria's championship win over Paxley marks the first of her WWE career, which began in 2024. Much of her early WWE days centered on her partnership with Sol Ruca, with whom she challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

Feeling stuck in Ruca's shadow, Zaria eventually turned on her, leading to a Last Woman Standing Match between the two on the "NXT" Revenge special. Zaria emerged victorious and has plowed through the "NXT" women's division ever since. Ruca, meanwhile, ascended to WWE's main roster, where she now reigns as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.