WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/9/2026

Over the past three weeks, "WWE NXT" has hovered around the 550,000 viewer mark after posting its lowest numbers of the year in back-to-back episodes last month. Although this past Tuesday's edition of "NXT" slightly decreased in total viewership, the show impressed in the key 18-49 demographic.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 548,000 viewers and posted a 0.09 in the 18-49 demo, making it the highest total that the developmental brand has drawn in the category since the May 5 edition of the show. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership marginally declined by 1%, while the 18-49 demo was up by 29%. Additionally, "NXT" was able to maintain its audience despite going head-to-head with Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights, which drew 5.3 million viewers.

Although "NXT" has improved its numbers in recent weeks, the program's viewership totals have fallen by 21% since this time last year. That said, perhaps more concerning is "NXT's" performance in the 18-49 demo over the last 12 months, with the category being down by 50% since June 2025. Overall, "NXT's" average total viewership for 2026 is 593,000, which is a 18% decrease through the same point last year.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT" can return to posting numbers above the 600,000 viewer threshold, especially with the brand's next Premium Live Event, The Great American Bash, coming up at the end of the month. So far, only two matches have been officially confirmed for the show, including Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship, and Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship.