WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/19/2026

"WWE NXT's" viewership for the May 19, 2026 edition moved past the half-million mark once again, following a huge dip in viewership in the previous week's show.

Viewership for this week's show grew to 517,000 viewers, from last week's 498,000 number, as per "Programming Insider." This week's number, though, is still lower than the four-week average, which is at 568,000. Over the last four weeks, the May 5 show drew the highest viewership with 641,000 viewers, followed by the April 21 edition, which secured an average of 591,000 viewers.

The 18–49 key demographic rating also saw a rise, growing from last week's 0.06 to 0.08 this week, which matches the show's four-week average.

"NXT" viewership has dropped significantly this quarter compared to the same period in 2025, perhaps due to the influx of new talent introduced on the brand. Average viewership for Q2 2026 has dropped by a huge margin, with this quarter's average being 568,000 compared to 678,000 for Q2 2025, according to "WrestleNomics."

This week's "NXT" saw the in-ring debuts of a few stars, including that of Kam Hendrix and Mason Rook, who teamed together and got the better of Tony D'Angelo and Myles Borne. Later on the show, another match featured a new set of debutants, as Tristan Angels and Romeo Moreno faced off in a singles match.