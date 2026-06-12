Jeff Jarrett Comments On Possibility Of Mick Foley Wrestling For AEW

Jeff Jarrett has backed Mick Foley to have one final match and is certain that Foley and AEW can make it happen.

Since Foley's debut in AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, there's been speculation about him returning to the ring for a farewell match. The hardcore legend is eager to have one, and his former rival, Jarrett, thinks that Foley can tell a great story with a few AEW stars, one of them being Darby Allin.

"Darby and Cactus — and I also use Cactus — that intrigues me in a lot of ways. And Mick's storytelling ability — and I'm talking about with his mouth verbally, I'm not saying physically he can still, you know, do what he needs to do. But, him on a ramp up, leading into that, the different Cactus promos that he could cut, the different, just Mick one last shot, it'll be to me exactly the essence of our industry. He will make you feel whoever's in it," said the veteran star on his "My World" podcast. "And it can be a single attack or a six-man, whatever it may be. He'll make you feel every little nook and cranny of the characters he's played because I think Mick will put so much thought into the finality of it all. And, hey, I'm here for it. I am happy for him, and if he wants to write his last match, so be it."

Jarrett believes that a six-man tag team match could be a good option for Foley, as the prospect of more wrestlers could allow him to tell multiple stories. He is confident that the WWE Hall of Famer can pull it off and deliver a compelling story. Apart from Jarrett, some of Foley's other peers, like Orange Cassidy, have also supported him to have one final hurrah in the ring.