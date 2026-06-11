Orange Cassidy Explains What Mick Foley Brings To AEW

Mick Foley's AEW appearance seems to have benefited several of the promotion's stars, with Orange Cassidy praising the feedback and insight that Foley shared with the AEW locker room.

Foley, who debuted at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, spoke with the promotion's stars backstage at the event. Cassidy explained in an interview with "TMZ Sports" how Foley has already made an impact on the promotion.

"He was incredible. He watched as much of the show as he possibly could, and then he would give some incredible feedback to some of the people that were wrestling and stuff. He is incredibly talented, and he has so much knowledge that he's just one of those other guys that I can't wait to like pick his brain and stuff," said Cassidy.

The AEW star also addressed the frequently asked question of whether Foley will step into the ring again. Cassidy, while not giving a definitive answer, said that the desire to wrestle never goes away for most wrestlers.

"I don't know," replied Cassidy when asked if Foley wants to get back in the ring. "I didn't really talk to him too much. But for what I know about professional wrestling and professional wrestlers, the itch never goes away."

Following his AEW debut, Foley addressed the possibility of stepping into the ring again, stating that it could happen if he can keep his head safe from further trauma. Reports have suggested that the WWE Hall of Famer could have one final match, with AEW CEO Tony Khan reportedly interested in booking him for a bout, provided he is cleared by AEW's doctors. Foley's current role in AEW is multifaceted and includes hosting shows with Renee Paquette, potentially taking on an on-screen managerial role, and helping to promote the company.