AEW Stars Make Predictions, Announce Favorites For 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicked off on June 11, with Mexico defeating South Africa in the tournament's opening match in Mexico City, before South Korea came from behind to defeat Czechia later that evening. The competition is the biggest sporting event in the world, and much like the rest of the planet, world cup fever has gripped the wrestling world as well.

AEW has a roster full of performers from all over the world, and many of the wrestlers in the company are represented in this year's World Cup. Now that the tournament is underway, the AEW social media team caught up with a number of AEW stars to see who they are routing for, who they think will win the competition, and what group will be the most entertaining.

It's World Cup time! 🏆🌎⚽️ As the competition kicks off today, AEW stars give their picks and predictions! pic.twitter.com/baeSfvollB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

The interviews with the AEW stars were recorded before the Summer Blockbuster episode of "AEW Dynamite" which took place on June 10, so Angelico's dream of seeing South Africa lifted their first World Cup has already taken a hit since they lost their first game against Mexico. However, that match must have made Rush happy as he not only wants Mexico to win the tournament, but he thinks it might actually happen considering Mexico is one of the host nations along with Canada and the United States. Rush even posted a picture to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account showing him watching the game while the Summer Blockbuster episode of "AEW Collision" was being set up.

AEW already has a connection with the world of soccer/football thanks to Tony Khan as he is the Director of Football Operations at Fulham FC in the English Premier League, which has led to AEW being the official shirt sponsor of the Fulham women's team. The company will also return to the "Cathedral of Football" this August when the company hosts AEW All In London from Wembley Stadium in London, England, marking the third time the company has hosted an event at the historic venue.