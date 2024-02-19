Rival Football Club Taunts AEW's Tony Khan Following Fulham Loss

With no episode of "AEW Collision" to run due to the NBA All-Star Weekend being aired on TNT this past weekend, Tony Khan decided to take a flight to England to watch Fulham F.C., the soccer club that he is the Sporting Director of, compete in the English Premier League. Fulham had won their previous match at their home stadium, Craven Cottage, just one week earlier, and Khan must have had a good feeling going into their match against Aston Villa. However, things didn't go according to plan.

Villa defeated Fulham by two goals to one, and knowing that the AEW President was in attendance to witness it, the official Aston Villa X (formerly known as Twitter) account decided to rub salt in the wounds following the victory. The club posted a short video of AEW's Prince Nana doing his trademark dance, with the scoreline plastered at the bottom of the frame. Khan wasn't the only AEW representative in attendance for the match, as AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and AEW Tag Team Champion Darby Allin were also on hand to watch the game.

HIT THE MUSIC UP THE VILLA pic.twitter.com/ieel37bh1b — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 17, 2024

Their trip to England didn't end with the full-time whistle at Craven Cottage, as all three men attended RevPro's High Stakes event the following day. Cassidy made a surprise appearance in the event's opening contest to defend his International Title, while Khan cheered Will Ospreay on in his match with Michael Oku. Ospreay is officially All Elite moving forward, so this might be his final match for the British promotion. Allin, however, wasn't used in a physical capacity as he rests up for his big title match at AEW Revolution on March 3 against The Young Bucks.