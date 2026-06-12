WWE's Becky Lynch Shares Thoughts On Husband Seth Rollins' Fake Injury Storyline

Seth Rollins faking his knee injury in 2025 will go down as one of his most memorable moments in WWE, and his wife and WWE star Becky Lynch has responded to the controversy surrounding it.

Rollins faked an injury during his match with LA Knight and made sure it looked legitimate, going to great lengths to keep it a secret, even from family members. In an interview with Stephanie McMahon for "What's Your Story?" Lynch recalled how some were riled up about Rollins faking the injury.

"That thing, that injury became so controversial where, literally, like that's what we do all the time. We do that all the time, [and] they got, got. They were like, 'Yeah, you can't lie about that stuff.' Wait a minute, what? Anybody gets injured, taken out, put through a table, [is] dragged off in a stretcher. If it's not a real stretcher, that's what we're doing," Lynch said.

Stephanie expanded on that thought and revealed how her husband and WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, would also act as though he were injured when he went out in public in order to maintain the character he portrayed on screen. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the way Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, along with their daughter, ensured that the secret behind the injury angle was not exposed.

"They haven't like been out in public and not broken character in a long time. But Paul [Levesque], you know, has had to do that so many times. I remember him going through, like we'd go to events and stuff, and he'd have his arm in a sling or whatever 'cause he was, you know, living the gimmick. But that has stopped for so long until [Rollins did it], and it was so perfect," Stephanie said. "The way he did it. The way you all did it. I mean, it was really, it was so well done."

Although he faked that injury, Rollins suffered a legitimate injury a few months later, which sidelined him before he ultimately returned in February.