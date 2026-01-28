Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Lament Complicated WWE Ruse

Most fans today would agree that kayfabe has been long dead, especially with social media being as invasive as it is. However, last year, Seth Rollins managed to dupe the industry when he suffered a kayfabe injury mostly.

The latest season of "WWE Unreal" has kicked off with what happened behind-the-scenes around SummerSlam 2025, covering topics like Rollins' injury. During the episode, it was revealed that Becky Lynch had to ultimately lie to his family about Rollins in order to maintain kayfabe.

"You know, I can lie to the fans; that's fine. It's part of the business. Lying to, like, my friends and family?" she said, adding that her DMs were flooded with texts after Rollins seemingly got injured. "His dad is texting me! Like, do I have to lie to your dad!? Who do I have to lie to? So I was, like, breaking out in hives."

Rollins seconded

"I think she didn't anticipate having to be an accomplice; I think that part didn't occur to her that the night of," Rollins added, claiming that he's a much better liar than Lynch. She then added that her manager also reached out to her, and she realized that she had to answer questions in an awkward way between a lie and the truth. "That was like my way of toeing the line, of like... Not lying but lying..." she admitted.