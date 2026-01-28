Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Lament Complicated WWE Ruse
Most fans today would agree that kayfabe has been long dead, especially with social media being as invasive as it is. However, last year, Seth Rollins managed to dupe the industry when he suffered a kayfabe injury mostly.
The latest season of "WWE Unreal" has kicked off with what happened behind-the-scenes around SummerSlam 2025, covering topics like Rollins' injury. During the episode, it was revealed that Becky Lynch had to ultimately lie to his family about Rollins in order to maintain kayfabe.
"You know, I can lie to the fans; that's fine. It's part of the business. Lying to, like, my friends and family?" she said, adding that her DMs were flooded with texts after Rollins seemingly got injured. "His dad is texting me! Like, do I have to lie to your dad!? Who do I have to lie to? So I was, like, breaking out in hives."
Rollins seconded
"I think she didn't anticipate having to be an accomplice; I think that part didn't occur to her that the night of," Rollins added, claiming that he's a much better liar than Lynch. She then added that her manager also reached out to her, and she realized that she had to answer questions in an awkward way between a lie and the truth. "That was like my way of toeing the line, of like... Not lying but lying..." she admitted.
Becky Lynch hated having to lie to her loved ones about the injury
Having to lie to all her closest friends about Seth Rollins' fake injury turned Becky Lynch sour against the whole concept of keeping up kayfabe to that extent that she turned to Paul "Triple H" Levesque to make a request.
"Next time, just f**king don't tell me," she said, expressing to Levesque that she doesn't like lying, noting how everyone has been texting her and putting a lot of pressure on her about keeping the story up.
"Any time I would go into public where there's a possibility that a picture might come out, we were on the crutches with the brace," Rollins added, expressing how he strongly disliked having to move around with the crutches. "I have stairs to go to my house. I couldn't do legs at the gym. I flew commercial with a GD brace – you know, when you stop in security, they have to pat the whole thing down? It was obnoxious."
While everything went to plan for the most part, Rollins noted that his daughter didn't play along too well and almost immediately ruined the story.
"I told her 'Oh, daddy's got a pretend booboo; he doesn't have a real booboo,'" he recalled. "I send her to this little Summer camp, she does her thing for a few hours, she comes back – she's got this teacher called Miss Joy – she's like, 'I told Miss Joy that you have a pretend booboo.'"
The admission forced Rollins to bring Miss Joy into the 'inner circle.'
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.