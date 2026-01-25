Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Reveal Whether They'll Retire When Daughter Gets Older

For the last five years, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have tackled the often difficult task of balancing life on the road as a pro wrestler with life at home as a parent. Still, both of them are showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

While speaking with GQ, Rollins and Lynch, who married in 2021, addressed whether they'd retire from in-ring competition once their daughter, Roux, reaches grade school.

"No," Rollins said. "We were just reminiscing the other night actually about all the places we were able to take our daughter when she was a baby on the bus. Different parts of the world, the entire country, every kids museum and playground from here to Kentucky. So we were super fortunate to be able to do that. We have a really great system and a great team to help. You know, they say it takes a village, but yeah, I don't plan on retiring when she goes to school."

According to Lynch, she plans to remain active in the ring for the foreseeable future because she genuinely "love[s] working." Rollins joked that Lynch loves it so much that "she wants to work until she's in the ground."

Currently, Lynch is in her second reign as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, having unseated Maxxine Dupri on "WWE Raw" earlier this month. Meanwhile, a shoulder injury has kept Rollins sidelined since October 2025, with "The Visionary" unsure of when exactly he will be cleared to return to the ring. Last year, the two teamed together for a mixed tag match against CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

