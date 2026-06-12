TNA Impact 6/11/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Five months into their reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions, M and Heather By Elegance have a mere two televised title defenses to their names, both of which took place in the month of February. That means that TNA fans have gone four whole months without seeing the KO tag titles up for grabs.

Part of the problem lies in TNA's current lack of teams. The preceding titleholders, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, are now signed to All Elite Wrestling. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson are no more due to the former's recent departure from TNA. Xia Brookside recently turned on Lei Ying Lee, with a TNA Knockouts Championship match against one another now slated for Slammiversary. That leaves The Diamond Collective and the Rosemary-Allie-Mara Sade trio as the only potential contenders, though considering their parallel status as heels, it seems unlikely that The Diamond Collective would challenge The Elegance Brand.

Based on tonight's results — Allie pinning Heather in a six-woman tag action — it seemed like TNA was finally inching toward a Knockouts Tag Team Championship program between The Elegance Brand and the Rosemary-Allie-Sade unit. In fact, they'd go on to make the match official for Slammiversary before the show ended with an off-hand announcement.

The fact that we have been void of a Knockouts Tag Title match of any kind since February is truly disappointing. Yes, Heather and M have remained regular fixtures on TNA through singles and non-title competition. They've even continued to support Mr. Elegance and Ash's personal works. In doing that, though, the titles sitting around the waists have lost their value, and at this point, only seem to be accessories.

Written by Ella Jay