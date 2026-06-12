TNA Impact 6/11/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Tonight's "TNA Impact" marked the beginning of a new set of tapings, which took place recently in Denver, Colorado. The company has been in the headlines as of late, and not always in the best light. Tonight's show marked an opportunity to set things in the right direction, but it mostly felt like business as usual.
In the first episode of this set of tapings, leading up to TNA Slammiversary later this month, the promotion presented two title defenses, both of which left us feeling mostly satisfied – enough to garner some praise here. However, not everything left us feeling so overjoyed. As always, we found some elements of tonight's "Impact" downright detestable. Stick around to find out what we loved and hated, or check out our 6/11/2026 "Impact" results page for a full breakdown of the show.
Hated: Knockouts Tag Team titles, where?
Five months into their reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions, M and Heather By Elegance have a mere two televised title defenses to their names, both of which took place in the month of February. That means that TNA fans have gone four whole months without seeing the KO tag titles up for grabs.
Part of the problem lies in TNA's current lack of teams. The preceding titleholders, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, are now signed to All Elite Wrestling. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson are no more due to the former's recent departure from TNA. Xia Brookside recently turned on Lei Ying Lee, with a TNA Knockouts Championship match against one another now slated for Slammiversary. That leaves The Diamond Collective and the Rosemary-Allie-Mara Sade trio as the only potential contenders, though considering their parallel status as heels, it seems unlikely that The Diamond Collective would challenge The Elegance Brand.
Based on tonight's results — Allie pinning Heather in a six-woman tag action — it seemed like TNA was finally inching toward a Knockouts Tag Team Championship program between The Elegance Brand and the Rosemary-Allie-Sade unit. In fact, they'd go on to make the match official for Slammiversary before the show ended with an off-hand announcement.
The fact that we have been void of a Knockouts Tag Title match of any kind since February is truly disappointing. Yes, Heather and M have remained regular fixtures on TNA through singles and non-title competition. They've even continued to support Mr. Elegance and Ash's personal works. In doing that, though, the titles sitting around the waists have lost their value, and at this point, only seem to be accessories.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: The World Championship opening contest
The 2026 FIFA World Cup fever is upon us, and it's hard to look away from tonight's second game between Czechia and South Korea. However, I was glad TNA chose to open tonight's show with the World Championship match between Mike Santana and Eric Young.
In my humble opinion, I was surprised that this match wasn't scheduled for Slammiversary in two weeks. It had a big fight feel. But I'm glad it was a free match on our television sets tonight. Since Santana climbed back into the champion's seat, I've noticed the electric chemistry he has had with his opponents, and tonight was just another added "great" match from his arsenal.
The call and response between "The Real Deal" and "The World Class Maniac" was so natural. I appreciated how much time they took to tell their story in the ring – with only one commercial interruption, too. That was a breath of fresh air compared to other matches where it seems like the commercial breaks are endless. Nonetheless, I've enjoyed Santana's second run because each match captures different layers of himself and his opponents. No one comes out the loser; they all get better after a match with him.
It'll be interesting to see how his match with Nic Nemeth will play out in two weeks. At this stage, who else does Santana have to challenge, especially if the rumblings are true that his contract with the company ends in July? Part of me was hoping either Young or a rewind back with Mustafa Ali. We shall see.
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: Mr. Elegance gets one over on Elijah
From the moment Mr. Elegance started walking down the ramp until the show mercifully cut to the weekly injury report, TNA presented us with a segment that I can only describe as torturous.
First, there was the usual shtick from Elegance and the Personal Concierge, which (like most things on "Impact") regularly fails to make any kind of impression on me. After that, Elijah began his entrance, complete with his familiar music, only for his current rival AJ Francis to get involved, serving Elijah with papers as part of their legal battle over intellectual property. Riveting stuff.
As soon as the match began, it was over, with Mr. Elegance winning via roll-up and continuing his growing win streak. I'm not sure anybody would've been thrilled with a lengthy match between these two, but that wasn't any better.
To make matters worse, things continued to get more chaotic from there, with post-match shenanigans taking place, as they did after what felt like every bout on the episode. Lei Ying Lee came out for some revenge on Mr. Elegance after his victory over her last week, and Elijah and Francis continued to fight as well. After Lee got some offense in on Elegance, Xia Brookside came out to attack her.
The whole thing was just a big mess, and felt like a waste of time. It felt like the creative leads throwing a bunch of feuds together without taking a meaningful step forward in any of the storylines.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Ricky Sosa returns
TNA Wrestling fans last saw Ricky Sosa on the April 9 edition of "TNA Impact" as he got dropped with a piledriver from TNA veteran Eric Young. Tonight, he finally returned with revenge on his mind, and instantly, he got it.
While Sosa danced on the entrance ramp, Young turned around to meet a surprise roll-up that ultimately secured TNA World Champion Santana the title match win. In turn, Young's title opportunity, which he had earned by winning a battle royal, was wasted. Further storyline potential between him and Sosa sparked at least, however.
Regardless of his two-month absence, Sosa still comes into TNA with a promising career ahead of him. At just 21 years old, he is one of the roster's youngest members, having just officially signed with the company in March.
Sosa isn't just a high-flyer either. He brings an exciting athleticism and in-ring presence that makes him a well-rounded competitor. Naturally, he'd fit in with TNA's X-Division, which is currently represented by Cedric Alexander. Elsewhere, I believe he could mesh well with TNA's powerhouses, such as Moose and Bear Bronson, as well. A match with a technician like Frankie Kazarian would likely produce a successful result too.
Needless to say, Sosa's future in TNA is nothing but bright at this point. And now that he's back on television, the entire world can see that for themselves.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: A storyline that really should've ended last week
The Righteous has really grown on me over the last several weeks on "Impact", but that certainly doesn't mean I'm going to always enjoy the manner in which TNA chooses to book them in the tag team division. Tonight is a perfect example of that.
This segment started off very promising, with Vincent cutting a really intriguing and poetic promo about his reasoning for choosing lily of the valley as the flower he put in Jeff Hardy's mouth last Thursday during the Wicked Gardens match. I also quite enjoyed Dutch's portion of this as well, finding it to be just as gripping as Vincent's part was.
Things immediately went downhill for me when Santino Marella appeared. It didn't necessarily have anything to do with Marella's presence, but more so the announcement that he brought with him of a Three-Way Ladder Match between The System, The Hardys, and The Righteous for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary. The Wicked Gardens Match really should've marked the end of the storyline between The Righteous and The Hardys last week, as it felt like it was a very big deal and the perfect culmination to the ongoing madness between the two teams. There is absolutely no need to do yet another match between them even if it involves a third party, and I can't really see a reason for The Righteous to just simply challenge The System for the TNA World Championship regardless of if it's a Ladder Match or not.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Another fun title defense from Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali played the villain role perfectly leading into his main event International title defense against KC Navarro, with the challenger dedicating the bout to his late uncle. Prior to the match, Ali said he was going to make his opponent quit like his uncle did, which coupled with a brief backstage segment between Navaro and Nic Nemeth as well as TNA World Champion Mike Santana – Ryan Nemeth was also there – where he asked for their help if and presumably when Order Four got involved.
That built both the storylines between Santana and Nemeth, due to wrestle for the World Championship at Slammivesary after Nemeth called his shot earlier in the night, as well as Navarro and Ali's eventual clash in the main event. Navarro was the plucky, almost Rey Mysterio-esque babyface coming into his challenge, and he came into the affair with fast-paced and high-flying offense to match that. Ali, despite being a former cruiserweight, was the much larger opponent and grounded things, gradually asphyxiating the energy that Navarro brought.
Navarro got multiple near-falls on Ali and continued to work towards an upset, only to have his legs pulled from beneath him and tied up in a Sharpshooter. Nowhere to go, no other answer than to tap out, and Ali continues a reign characterized by fast and furious defenses. After the match though, as predicted, Ali continued his attack on Navarro, cinching in another Sharpshooter, as Order Four got involved. That then prompted Nemeth to come out and confront them, being joined by the World Champion as promised, even if reluctant.
They cleared the ring of Order Four and then, to the surprise of Santana, Nemeth saved him from an Ali belt-shot with a superkick. Santana gave him a nod of respect, turned to check on Navarro once more, and left the opening for a Danger Zone outta nowhere. Complete with a Randy Orton-esque annoyance at following through with the impulse. That was truly a main event segment, both in the match and what came afterward.
Written by Max Everett