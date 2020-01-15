On tonight's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated Best Friends, Young Bucks, and Santana & Ortiz in a Fatal 4-Way to become the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Titles, currently held by SCU. Page and Omega hit a v-trigger / buckshot lariat combo to pin Chuck Taylor.
The two teams will now meet at next week's AEW Dynamite.
