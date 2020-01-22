Kenny Omega and Hangman Page won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) at tonight's AEW Dynamite. Page hits a buckshot lariat on Kazarian for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, The Elite came out to celebrate, Page bailed to drink with the crowd.

This is the first title change in AEW's history. SCU won the tag titles in October.

