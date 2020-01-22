Kenny Omega and Hangman Page won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) at tonight's AEW Dynamite. Page hits a buckshot lariat on Kazarian for the pinfall victory.
Post-match, The Elite came out to celebrate, Page bailed to drink with the crowd.
This is the first title change in AEW's history. SCU won the tag titles in October.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
