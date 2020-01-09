As previously reported, Kenny Omega did a rare Q&A on his Twitter to answer fans' questions.

"I rarely speak outside of shows or use social media but I'll open the floodgates and answer some non-troll questions for the next 20 minutes or so," Omega wrote. "If there's something you were curious about, have at it. Please be polite and/or kind or you'll be promptly blocked."

Many individuals had questions about NJPW, among them Omega confirmed there's "always a chance" he'd wrestle again for NJPW. When asked who he would like to face in New Japan that he hasn't faced yet, Omega replied, "Takagi."

Going back a few years, Kenny Omega lost to then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11. The match won numerous "Match of the Year" awards for 2017. The following year he retained the IWGP US Championship against Chris Jericho in a No DQ Match. Omega was asked which match would be more historically important ten years from now.

"Historically and culturally WK11, but from a business changing standpoint, maybe WK12," Omega responded.

Despite his grand achievements in NJPW and being the "talk of the town," Omega has admittedly taken more of a backseat in AEW to allow others to shine more.

"In a perfect world, I want every one of us to be talks of the town," Omega responded. "I don't mind taking a smaller role to achieve that. You'll still see me do what I do best on occasion though. More and more as time goes by."

Omega later added, "I lived out mostly all of my dreams during the last run I had and now a big part of my current dream is seeing a new generation thrive"

While AEW is still building up the women's division, fans have been somewhat critical of the matches and stories that have been presented thus far. Omega says much of the response has been "incredibly ignorant," but still looks for the constructive comments.

"Lately, most 'criticisms' I read are incredibly ignorant," Omega responded. "Depressing the amount of fans that have absolutely no class. That being said, I do try to sift through those to get to the actual constructive criticism."

Omega later added after a similar question, "We've had fantastic performances from our women that had our arenas shaking. Literally the loudest reactions on the show at times. Where was the failure? What were you hoping to see?"

Lastly, some dream scenario questions were brought up, including a dream match against AJ Styles. Omega said it would take "one phone call" if that was ever a possibility. One fan was curious about who is in Kenny's all-time dream match list.

"Kurt Angle, Mankind, Kenta Kobashi...it's a list that would get pretty long," Omega admitted.

You can check out more of Omega's answers in his Q&A here.

