As previously reported, WWE was campaigning for a town to be renamed after King Baron Corbin. The company kicked off a grassroots campaign to rename the city of Corbin, Kentucky to King Corbin, KY in an attempt to promote this past Sunday's non-televised Supershow in the area. It appears they got their wish.

Kentucky's WKYT has confirmed that the town was renamed after King Corbin for the day of the live event. Mayor Suzie Razmus made an official proclamation prior to WWE's show inside the Corbin Arena.

Corbin took to Instagram to gloat about his accomplishment

"The royal power of @baroncorbinwwe knows no bounds! Tune into @wwethebump THIS Wednesday at 10 a.m ET for more on this incredible story."