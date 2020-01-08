With all of the surgeries he has gone through, Kevin Nash has still managed to be involved in the pro wrestling scene. The former WWF Champion recently stopped wrestling, however, due to complications he had with his legs.

The 60-year-old last appeared in a ring as a competitor in 2018, but has made other appearances for companies. A few days ago, Nash confirmed on Twitter that he is retired, noting that he is now in the best physical shape since 1986.

"How after wrestling once in 2 years as a favor is it news I'm retired?" Nast wrote. "I had a knee replacement and stem cell therapy to heal my wounds. Now I'm in the best physical shape as far as function than I've been since 1986 when I destroyed my right knee. I worked 29 years on one leg."

Nash's knee problems are well-known. Outside of wrestling Nash has a movie career, which is one of the reasons he had to drop out of appearing on the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise. Nash ended up elaborating on what he was going through when it came to his knees. The healing process ended up making him healthier than ever before.

"The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters f*ck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love."

You can check out Nash's tweets below:

How after wrestling once in 2 years as a favor is it news I'm retired? I had a knee replacement and stem cell therapy to heal my wounds. Now I'm in the best physical shape as far as function than I've been since 1986 when I destroyed my right knee. I worked 29 years on one leg. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 6, 2020