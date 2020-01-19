WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to The Sun about who he would put on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Initially talking about Brock Lesnar, Angle felt Lesnar didn't quite qualify for a spot, despite how amazing Angle says Lesnar is in the ring.

"With Brock, in most cases they would pass him up," Angle said. "I think it's because he's not a guy—he's a man of very few words. He goes in that ring and performs as good, if not better, than anyone in the world, but in sports entertainment you have got to have something behind that. So, if you are talking about Mount Rushmore then you are talking about the overall entertainment—how people get wowed and what they say to people, to the fans, and how they pertain themselves in their character."

With Lesnar out of the mix, Angle then noted Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair are two wrestlers who would be in the exclusive group.

"A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore," Angle said. "I don't see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don't get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better."

With down two, Angle was pressed for who his other two wrestlers would be. Despite recently saying he was "the best wrestler in the business for ten years," Angle couldn't foresee himself on the list, instead, going with Steve Austin and The Rock.

"'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock," Angle revealed. "I would never put myself up there, it's just not who I am. I imagine some people do, but when I think about Mount Rushmore, I don't think of myself."

Angle currently works as a backstage producer for WWE.