- Above is new video of Triple H posing backstage with the WWE NXT 2019 Year-End Award winners. You can click here for our second round of NXT award winners, which features the original picks by fans on social media, plus the picks by Hall of Famers & Legends, members of the media, WWE Performance Center Coaches, and USA Network officials.

Triple H also tweeted the video and wrote, "Congratulations to all this year's winners. 2020 is a new year with new opportunities... #GetReady #WeAreNXT"

On a related note, we reported earlier how fans chose Shayna Baszler as the Female Competitor of the Year, but the WWE website update had NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as the Female Competitor of the Year. It looks like Ripley was a typo as this new video has Baszler as the Female Competitor of the Year.

- The WWE website is currently polling fans on the best duo of 2019. The options for this poll are Lana and Bobby Lashley, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Maryse and The Miz, or Zelina Vega and WWE United States Champion Andrade.

Unlike the usual WWE website polls, the results of this poll are not displayed after you cast your vote. This indicates that the results will be revealed at a later date, possibly in a WWE YouTube or WWE Network special like they've done in the past.

- Lana took to Twitter on Wednesday and claimed that her RAW wedding segment with Bobby Lashley, which was crashed by Rusev and the returning Liv Morgan, was the highest-rated part of the show, up 40% from other segments and brought the highest ratings of the year. We do not have that data yet but stay tuned later in the week as we will keep you updated. You can click here for our full ratings report from Monday's RAW.

"I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle," Lana wrote.

