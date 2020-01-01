As noted earlier at this link, the 2019 WWE NXT Year-End Awards were revealed on this week's special NXT episode on the USA Network. You can click here for the winners and nominees, and see video clips of the award winners, Triple H posing with the winners, and more. Voting was done by fans on social media from Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 29.

In an update, WWE has just released a second version of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards. This voting was done by WWE Hall of Famers and Legends, the WWE Performance Center Coaching Staff, members of the media, officials from the WWE Network, plus the fan votes.

It's interesting to note that the original winner of the Female Competitor of the Year Award on this week's NXT show went to Shayna Baszler, but the WWE website now lists NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as the winner.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the second set of voting to the NXT 2019 Year-End Awards:

NXT Universe

* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

* Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai

* Female Competitor of the Year: Rhea Ripley

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole WWE Legends & Hall of Famers

* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York

* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

* Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai

* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole WWE Performance Center Coaches

* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

* Breakout Star of the Year: Rhea Ripley

* Future Star of the Year: Ilja Dragunov

* Female Competitor of the Year: (TIE) Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole USA Network

* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* Tag Team of the Year: Street Profits

* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

* Future Star of the Year: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* Female Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole Media

* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York

* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

* Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai

* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

