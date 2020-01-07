- The Lana - Bobby Lashley storyline furthered on this week's WWE RAW as the wedding officiant from last week returned to finally declare the two husband and wife. There's already signs of trouble in the marriage as Lashley yelled at Lana to shut up as she was yelling at Rusev, who was on the big screen taunting them.

As noted, Rusev promised Lashley that next week's RAW will see the return of The Bulgarian Brute as they go one-on-one, and that Lana can have what's left of Lashley's body after Rusev does unspeakable acts to it. Liv Morgan appeared on this week's RAW in a backstage segment and said she will be in Rusev's corner for next week's match, to counter Lana in Lashley's corner.

You can click here to read about how the officiant, actor Rick Malone, was accidentally tackled by security at RAW this week. Above is video from the marriage segment on RAW, which came after last week's ceremony was crashed by mystery spouses from the past, Rusev and the returning Liv.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retain their titles over Charlotte and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Please e-mail us if you would like to provide additional details on the dark main event as this is the only note we received from our correspondent in OKC.

- Speaking of Flair, this week's RAW saw Sarah Logan and The Queen brawl at ringside before their match could officially begin. Logan attacked Flair from behind during her entrance. Logan has her dedicated fans on social media hoping that this could be the start of a singles push.

Logan, who just lost to WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green on last week's WWE Main Event episode, took to Twitter after the show and made interesting comments on the new state of mind for her character.

"I'm done wrestling," Logan tweeted. She also posted an Instagram photo from the show and wrote, "Back in the mud."

Flair has not commented on Logan as of this writing. Below are Logan's full posts, along with video from the segment: