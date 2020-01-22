It looks like the main event of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view will see AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defend his title against Jon Moxley.

Tuesday's AEW Dynamite tapings from Jericho's "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise saw Moxley defeat PAC in a #1 contender's match. The tapings ended with Jericho coming out for a staredown with Moxley.

AEW Revolution takes place on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In other big spoiler news from the AEW Dynamite tapings, the first title change in company history took place. The tapings opened with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeating SCU to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles. SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky won the titles back on the October 30 Dynamite show by defeating The Lucha Brothers in the finals of a tournament.

You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings, and be sure to join us later tonight for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.