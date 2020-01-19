Due to their similar dialects and mutual love of beer, MLW's Mance Warner has often been compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Warner discussed that comparison and if he's ever met Austin when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"No, not yet but it could happen at any moment. I hear that a lot and I go, 'Get the hell out of here man.' But then other people say, 'Watch this and watch that. Look how the fans interact.' At the end of the day it's a cool thing to hear. I just show up and go to work. I want the fans to have a good time and get their money's worth and when they leave they're not going, 'Oh that's bullsh*t," stated Warner.

"To be compared to one of the best ever is pretty damn cool. So, I'm not gonna knock that at all."

Warner and MLW recently returned to Dallas which is the unofficial home to the Von Erichs. Warner talked about performing in Dallas and how he gets along with Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

"There are some fans that have been out there since The Von Erichs. They've been going to those shows for a long, long time. You've gotta smell it in the air and it's a little different vibe out there. The history is a little more rich in Texas. It's a cool feeling," said Warner who then added that he likes to think he is a good judge of character and he gets along with the Von Erichs and has nothing bad to say about them.

He said he wouldn't mind drinking with Ross and Marshall and then Warner was asked who he enjoys drinking light beer with the most.

"Off the top of my head, I'd have to say the fans. I can't name one wrestler as it's kinda hard. You got out there and get paid to fight people so you can't really trust them all damn day long," admitted Warner. "But the fans at the meet and greets and after the shows, I'm known to be in the parking lot drinking beers with people. So, I'd say the fans."

Warner then said he'd be interested in launching his own line of alcohol and that he would sell a six-pack that costs just $3. He also made sure to mention what kinds of beers he isn't a fan of.

"I just like light beer. I've had people try to get me to drink fancy beers and tell me it's got pumpkin or blueberry or vanilla in it. I don't care about that sh*t as I just want some light beer," said Warner.

Warner discussed his individual goals that he wants to achieve in 2020.

"Keep climbing the ladder and get some of that gold. They got some gold out there and old Mancer needs it. I'm out there hunting for it. I'm on a scavenger hunt trying to get that gold so we'll see where it goes," stated Warner.

