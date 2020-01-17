- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Robbie Eagles and Cody Chhun from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.
- AAW Pro Wrestling presents A New Dawn on January 24 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The show will feature: ACH, Willie Mack, Sami Callihan, Killer Kross and others. Tickets on sale here. Below is the full card:
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Curt Stallion & Jake Something
* AAW Heritage Championship Rematch: Hakim Zane vs. PACO
* ACH vs. Fred Yehi
* Jordan Oliver vs. Jake Lander
* Jessicka Havok & Kimber Lee vs. Hyan & Savanna Stone
* Willie Mack vs. AR Fox
* Sami Callihan & Jake Crist vs. Juventud Guerrera & Aramis
* Plus: Killer Kross, Nate Webb, Air Wolf, Angel Dorado, Karam, and Clayton Gainz
- NWA announced Marty Scurll will be appearing at the upcoming NWA Powerrr tapings on January 26 in Atlanta, Georgia. NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis attacked Scurll at last weekend's ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage, so it look like their story will continue on in NWA. Below is NWA's announcement:
Since Marty Scurrl's appearance at NWA Into The Fire (order replay here), the wrestling world has been buzzing about where he could show up next. Now, with Nick Aldis showing up at Ring of Honor Wrestling last weekend, it seems this rivalry is taking place across both promotions.
This NWA Powerrr TV Taping has a special start time of 3pm on Sunday January 26th. The Villain Marty Scurll will be appearing in front of the live crowd during the taping joining the rest of the National Wrestling Alliance stars for these episodes of NWA Powerrr. Be the first to see the next step in this story. These limited remaining tickets will sell out. Get thetickets now here.
BREAKING | The Villain @MartyScurll is coming to #NWAPowerrr on 1/26 in Atlanta, GA!— NWA (@nwa) January 16, 2020
