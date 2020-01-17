- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Robbie Eagles and Cody Chhun from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- AAW Pro Wrestling presents A New Dawn on January 24 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The show will feature: ACH, Willie Mack, Sami Callihan, Killer Kross and others. Tickets on sale here. Below is the full card:

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Curt Stallion & Jake Something

* AAW Heritage Championship Rematch: Hakim Zane vs. PACO

* ACH vs. Fred Yehi

* Jordan Oliver vs. Jake Lander

* Jessicka Havok & Kimber Lee vs. Hyan & Savanna Stone

* Willie Mack vs. AR Fox

* Sami Callihan & Jake Crist vs. Juventud Guerrera & Aramis

* Plus: Killer Kross, Nate Webb, Air Wolf, Angel Dorado, Karam, and Clayton Gainz

- NWA announced Marty Scurll will be appearing at the upcoming NWA Powerrr tapings on January 26 in Atlanta, Georgia. NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis attacked Scurll at last weekend's ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage, so it look like their story will continue on in NWA. Below is NWA's announcement: