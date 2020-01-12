ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage (spoilers here) took place last night in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the end of the show, NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis (initially disguised as police) rushed the ring at the end of the show and attacked Marty Scurll from behind. He threw Scurll into the ring post and then left through the crowd. At last month's NWA Into the Fire, Scurll showed up at the end of the PPV to confront Aldis.

NWA and ROH had a partnership in 2018, but split ways in July of last year as NWA Powerrr was being launched. It looks like the two promotions will be working together again as Alids and Scurll continue their feud.

Alids will comment about his attack on this Tuesday's episode of NWA Powerrr.

The champion did tweet after his appearance, "Powerrr surge at Center Stage #NWAPowerrr #ROHCenterstage"