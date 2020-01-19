- Above is the latest Matt Hardy in Limbo from Hardy's YouTube channel. Hardy's contract is set to expire on March 1, and he's reportedly expected to be leaving the company due to Hardy and WWE not coming together creatively.

- John Cena plays the voice of Yoshi, an upbeat polar bear in the new film, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. The movie released on Friday and has currently made just over $57 million worldwide (with a budget of about $175 million). On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently has a Tomatometer of 18 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson (79), WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth (48), and Tyler Breeze (32) all have birthdays. WWE sent well wishes to R-Truth and Patterson, and Xavier Woods sang "Happy Birthday" to his friend.

Happy birthday @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/yCND9J7x0v — Pax South ?? Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 19, 2020