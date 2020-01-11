Matt Hardy's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire on March 1, and is expected to leave the company, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Over the past few months, Hardy has put out videos for a Free the Delete series on his YouTube channel as a way to reintroduce the "Woken" / "Broken" Hardy character in WWE, but they passed on that idea.

Over in AEW, the Dark Order storyline is now teasing a mysterious leader, or "exalted one." Earlier this month, the Dark Order released a video of Evil Uno entering the leader's office and saying "it is done."

The first words out of the leader's mouth was, "wonderful," a popular phrased used by Hardy. Speculation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was that Hardy is the pick to lead the group.

In Hardy's latest Free the Delete, he seemingly referenced leaving WWE.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

