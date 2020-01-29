There have been several reports this week surrounding Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle. It started before last Sunday's Royal Rumble event when Riddle and Lesnar had a verbal confrontation backstage.

The WWE PC YouTube account, which documents behind the scenes footage from NXT superstars, published the video above documenting Riddle and Keith Lee 's Royal Rumble experience. Riddle, who was eliminated quickly because he allegedly has backstage heat in the company, admitted that he had been waiting a long time to be a part of the event.

"I've been waiting a long time to get in a Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is my favorite pay per view since I was a little kid," Riddle said. "It's my birthday tomorrow. It's just one of those things, you know?"

Despite Lesnar reportedly telling Riddle that they would never work together, Riddle took the time to once again call Lesnar not. When Riddle entered the Rumble, Lesnar had already been eliminated by Drew McIntrye preventing a face-to-face encounter. Riddle said he'll face Lesnar, whether he wants the match or not.

"I really wanted to get my hands on Brock. I saw him throwing everybody around. I don't care what he does or what anybody does," Riddle said. "I don't care if he wants the match or not. I'm gonna get it. I don't care. It's not up to him."

Riddle has stated in the past that he would retire Lesnar, and he reiterated that claim once again.

"I don't like being told, 'no', especially when I work as hard as I do," Riddle said. "Trust me. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. I get my hands on him, and I make that match happen, and I take his career. I promise. I promise."

