Before last Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble event, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and NXT Superstar Matt Riddle had a verbal altercation backstage. When Matt Riddle came out at #23 in the Royal Rumble match, he lasted less than a minute before he was thrown out by Baron Corbin.

As previously reported, Riddle reportedly has backstage heat in the company, which is why he was eliminated quickly from the Rumble match

Riddle took to Twitter this morning and posted about his Royal Rumble experience. Riddle wrote, "This is a pic from this year's 2020 Royal Rumble, as you can tell by my face everything went according to plan #sarcasm #bro."

Riddle's tweet suggests that his Rumble experience wasn't ideal.

Riddle is currently in a tag team with Pete Dunne, and the Broserweights will be taking on the Grizzled Young Veterans in the tournament finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this Wednesday. The winners of that match will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, at NXT "Takeover: Portland" on Sunday, February 16th.

