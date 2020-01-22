- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Royal Rumble Match double eliminations.

- WWE has officially launched a Twitch channel at twitch.tv/wwe. This comes during the same week that Impact Wrestling lost their channel due to explicit content.

The page notes that WWE will be streaming The Bump on Twitch each Wednesday at 10am ET, and will also stream the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday at 5pm ET. The channel already has just over 700,000 views. It looks like WWE has been uploading content to the channel for several months now.

- WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter today with a teaser that has fans speculating on a possible Royal Rumble Match showdown between Riddle and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Riddle tweeted an older photo of a backstage sign showing directions to Lesnar's locker room and wrote, "All I'm gonna say is watch WWE this week, [poop emoji] is about to get wild #stallion #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #splx #nxt #royalrumble2020"

Riddle will team with Pete Dunne on tonight's NXT episode to face Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in a semifinal match for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. There's no word yet on if WWE has plans to use Riddle in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, but he is not currently booked for Saturday's Worlds Collide event.

