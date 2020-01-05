Jon Moxley retained the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson at today's Wrestle Kingdom 14. Moxley hit two double arm DDTs on Robinson to get the win.

After the match, Minoru Suzuki's music hit and he headed down to the ring, looking for a fight. The two ended up brawling in the ring with Suzuki laying out Moxley with a gotch style piledriver.

Suzuki then took the title and a microphone, telling Moxley, "Who do you think you're picking a fight with? I am the king of professional wrestling, Minoru Suzuki."

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see the two face-off in the images below:







