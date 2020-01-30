Tuesday's season two premiere of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network drew just 437,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the lowest viewership in the history of the show. It was down 39% from the season one premiere on July 23, 2019, which drew 722,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #106 in viewership and #59 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It's very interesting that Miz & Mrs. performed so poorly in the ratings as they had WWE NXT as the lead-in on the USA Network. You can click here for this week's NXT vs. AEW Dynamite viewership report.

Season one of Miz & Mrs. drew a total of 21.172 million viewers across 20 episodes, for an average of 1.058 million viewers per episode.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 2 viewership tracker:

January 29 Episode: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode