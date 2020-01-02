Court Bauer and Major League Wrestling continue to secure top talent for the programming, whether it be wrestlers or those behind the scenes. The company announced via a press release the signing of ring announcer Mark Adam Haggerty.

"Mark keeps our audience attentive and excited about the matches and events," said MLW CEO and founder, Court Bauer. "I am proud to have Mark join our team and enrich the MLW experience."

Haggerty will serve as the ring announcer for MLW's events and weekly series FUSION. He has performed for over 60 promotions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Making his debut for MLW during their Opera Cup event in New York City in December, Haggerty was praised for his high energy.

"Working with Major League Wrestling has been an exhilarating experience so far," Haggerty said. "From the moment I was welcomed into the locker room to the second I signed that contract, every step of the way has proven to validate this journey I've been on for the past 3 years. To go from hoping and praying that maybe I'll get somewhere someday to announcing the biggest names in the world on national television every week is positively incredible. I cannot thank Court Bauer and the folks at MLW enough for putting their faith in me and bringing me along for this exciting ride. I can't wait to see what's next."

An openly-gay announcer, Haggerty is excited to have a platform with a major wrestling promotion.

"I get asked all the time why it's important that a ring announcer is gay. Well on the surface, it's not! My talents and abilities and presence should all speak for themselves, but on top of that is a word that keeps coming up time and again – 'representation.' Just the same as it's important for an openly gay man to be running for president, it's important that a whole world of LGBTQ pro wrestling fans see someone on their television every week who represents them," Haggerty went on to say. "There are a handful of visible wrestlers out there already and I'm honored to be the first announcer. I grew up thinking there was no place for someone like me in this business and now I'm signed to one of the most watched companies in the world. If that's not important on some level, at least in terms of inspiring others, then what is?"

Haggerty will make his 2020 MLW debut on Saturday, January 11 when MLW returns to Dallas, Texas for their Zero Hour event (current card here).