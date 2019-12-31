A new match has been added to Major League Wrestling's Zero Hour event on January 11. It will be Jiu-Jitsu v. Lucha Libre, as Dominic Garrini will face off against Zenshi.

In a press release sent by MLW, the company was able to sign a deal between these two skilled wrestlers. Garrini is a BJJ fighter with a Purple Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Signing with MLW in September, the MMA veteran has won countless gold medals from the IBJJF, ADCC, AGC, NAGA, Grapplers Quest and other organizations. The grappler is looking to prove his style is better than the high-flying format of Zenshi.

The current Chile Lucha Libre International All-Star Champion for five years, Zenshi is also Peru's LWA International Champion. Calling Chili home following a relocation to South America, Zenshi wears a mask and honors the bushido code.

Taking place inside the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area. The following matches are set to take place during the Zero Hour event:

No Ropes Barbed Wire Match

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner

Grudge Match

Ross Von Erich v. Tom Lawlor

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) v. Aerostar

No Holds Barred Match

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erich's again to a title fight.

Savio Vega v. Richard Holliday

Dominic Garrini v. Zenshi