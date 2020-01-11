MLW Zero Hour takes place tonight at 8/7c PM from the NYTEX Sports Arena in Dallas, TX.
Wrestling Inc Managing Editor Nick Hausman is in attendance for tonight's show. He will be refreshing this post as the show progresses with results. Be sure to stay with Wrestling Inc all night long for all the latest news coming out of MLW Zero Hour.
Dark Match: Logan Creed def. Moonshine Mantel via pinfall
Creed is very tall and imposing. Good opener. Creed won with a Jackknife Powerbomb.
MATCH #1: MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed def Drago via pinfall
Injustice cut a brief pre-match promo that got a fair amount of heat. Drago represented Triple A and the crowd was very into him. Injustice interfered throughout the match leading to Reed picking up the victory. There was a weird moment at the end where the referee didn't count three before eventually counting three and ending the bout.
Still to come at tonight's Zero Hour:
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
Barbed Wire Match
Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner
Grudge Match
Ross Von Erich vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor
National Openweight Championship Match
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar
No Holds Barred Match
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch
MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich
Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday
Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)
Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins
Gino "El Intocable" Medina vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)
Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James