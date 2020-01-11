MLW Zero Hour takes place tonight at 8/7c PM from the NYTEX Sports Arena in Dallas, TX.

Dark Match: Logan Creed def. Moonshine Mantel via pinfall



Creed is very tall and imposing. Good opener. Creed won with a Jackknife Powerbomb.

MATCH #1: MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed def Drago via pinfall



Injustice cut a brief pre-match promo that got a fair amount of heat. Drago represented Triple A and the crowd was very into him. Injustice interfered throughout the match leading to Reed picking up the victory. There was a weird moment at the end where the referee didn't count three before eventually counting three and ending the bout.

Still to come at tonight's Zero Hour:



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Barbed Wire Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

Grudge Match

Ross Von Erich vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

National Openweight Championship Match

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

No Holds Barred Match

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins

Gino "El Intocable" Medina vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)

Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James