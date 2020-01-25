With the leadership role that Natalya has earned in the WWE, specifically in the women's division, Natalya believes that the women's roster on Monday Night RAW is still fighting an uphill battle in regards to being recognized on the same level as their male peers. During her interview on WWE's The Bump this week, Natalya addressed her concerns about the women's division as of late, and how she would like their development to be pushed further.

"For me, when I look at the landscape of the Raw women's division, I think we've come a long way, but we still have a long way to go," Natalya stated. "We're seeing a lot of different women on the show right now, from Becky Lynch with her rivalry with Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. We've seen the arrival of Liv Morgan, and obviously her feud with the lovely Lana, which we're wondering, who loves whom? We've seen 'The Queen' Charolette, who's taking on myself and Sarah Logan, but, I want to see more. I want to see more depth in the Raw locker room.

"I want to see more girls. I want to see what The IIconics are doing. I want to see more of Sarah Logan. I want to see Zelina Vega in action more - I think Zelina is so talented. I would love to be in action more. Obviously, I understand being in the locker room for a long time, that timing is everything. But, I want to see more depth, especially heading towards the women's Royal Rumble."

As previously reported, Natalya also announced that she has officially entered the women's Royal Rumble for this Sunday. You can listen to her full interview here.

