With KENTA attacking IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito at the end of Wrestle Kingdom 14, it was already clear what his intentions were for the new double champ. At today's NJPW New Year Dash (results here), KENTA and Jay White lost to Naito and SANADA with SANADA pinning White.

After the match, KENTA and White attacked their opponents with chairs and KENTA was plainspoken about his intentions of wanting Naito's titles, challenging the champ in the process. White also felt like SANADA thought too highly of himself and wanted to bring him back to reality, so it's likely those two will meet in the near future, as well.

Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi looked to offer up a friendly challenge to the IWGP Tag Team Champions Juice Robinson and David Finlay at today's show. The group defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens in 8-man tag action.

Also, Shingo Takagi pinned the NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto at New Year Dash, and after the match said he desired a crack at the title.

NJPW is expected to announce a number of upcoming matches over the next couple days.

KENTA says he's going to take the two titles away from Naito. #njdash pic.twitter.com/F6eiB6B7po — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2020