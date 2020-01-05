Tetsuya Naito won the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Kazuchika Okada in a Title vs. Title Match at today's Wrestle Kingdom 14. Naito hit destino to finally put Okada away in a match that went over 30 minutes. He is the first-ever Heavyweight / Intercontinental double champion in NJPW's history.

This is Naito's second time winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Okada won it back in April. Naito defeated Jay White at last night's show to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Naito celebrated with the fans afterwards, KENTA rushed the ring and took out Naito. He then took the titles and sat on Naito with them. BUSHI came out and chased KENTA away from his stablemate.

"Perhaps one more time in the future, let's do this again." - Naito to Okada #WrestleKingdom14












