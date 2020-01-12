Impact Hard to Kill takes place tonight at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The pre-show gets going at 7:30 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. The show will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage on the site and we will be live in attendance.

Impact just tweeted out the new Knockouts and X-Division titles before tonight's PPV, which you can check out below.

Earlier this month, the new Impact World Title was also shown off.