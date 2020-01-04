EVIL, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles in a Gauntlet Match at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 14: Pre-Show. Takagi pinned Ryusuke Taguchi for the victory.

This is EVIL and BUSHI's fourth time winning the titles, and Takagi's first time. Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano won them last January.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:



