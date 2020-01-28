On this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, a triple threat match took place between Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace to determine the number one contender for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Grace won the match, after planting Hogan with a Grace Driver. She'll face the current Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie for the title at a later date.

Valkyrie is currently the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion, surpassing former Knockout Champions Taryn Terrell (279) and Rosemary (266) with 377 days.



