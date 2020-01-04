On the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14, FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) are now the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions after defeating the five-time holders of the titles, the Guerrillas of Destiny.

After a gruesome three week World Tag Team League Tournament this past November-December, FinJuice came out the top winners with a total of 26 points. FinJuice is currently the 84th team to hold the tag team titles.

Robinson will get another title shot tomorrow night on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14 when he faces either Lance Archer or Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.



