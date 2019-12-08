The finals of the NJPW World Tag League took place earlier today with Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeating EVIL and SANADA to win this year's tournament. EVIL and SANADA had won the previous two years. Robinson and Finlay are now the number one contenders for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, currently held by the Guerrillas of Destiny, who were challenged to meet at Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome.

Chris Jericho will also be at the Tokyo Dome on January 5 when he challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi and returned earlier today—via video—to send another message to Tanahashi, which you can see in the video above. Jericho let Tanahashi that time is running out, but it will be one of Tanahashi's greatest matches, along with his last one.

Dragon Lee—also via video—appeared and challenged Jushin Liger to a future match. Liger is set to have his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 and does not yet have an opponent. Liger responded that he wanted to face someone else, someone who returned from a neck injury (Hiromu Takahashi), but also put over Lee, so a triple threat match could be in the works. Also, since being released from CMLL in September, Lee was now going as Ryu Lee since CMLL owns the rights to "Dragon Lee."

Jon Moxley also returned to NJPW and challenged IWGP US Champion Lance Archer to a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom and the two brawled at ringside. NJPW had to strip Moxley of the title after travel issues (weather) forced Moxley off NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling in October.

Below are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale

* Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks

* Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi, Tiger Mask, & Jushin Liger defeated Okada & Roppongi 3K (Non-Tournament Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated EVIL & SANADA

NJPW World Tag League Standings

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (26 pts - (Winners)

* EVIL and SANADA: (26 pts)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (24 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (22 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (18 pts)

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (18 pts)

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (18 pts)

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (16 pts)

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (16 pts)

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (12 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens: (12 pts)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (8 pts)

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (8 pts)

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (6 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (6 pts)

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (4 pts)