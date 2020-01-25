- Above is the full video for tonight's WWE Worlds Collide Pre-show, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The pre-show features Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd. The thirty-minute pre-show will also feature WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match.

- It looks like the winners of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will not receive a NXT Tag Team Titles shot from The Undisputed Era.

Wednesday's NXT episode will feature The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) to determine the winners of the tournament. The WWE website indicates that the winners will only receive a trophy, the Dusty Classic Cup.

The winners of the first three tournaments (Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, The Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era) also won just the trophy, but the 2019 winners, Aleister Black and Ricochet, won a shot at the titles. They lost to then-NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders at the "Takeover: New York" event.

UPDATE: It was announced during Worlds Collide that the winners will receive a title shot. Click here for full details.

- As seen below, NXT General Manager William Regal and Triple H presented NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza with the newly-redesigned title belt before tonight's Worlds Collide event.

Worlds Collide will see Garza defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks, and Jordan Devlin.