WWE's return to Saudi Arabia has been pushed back a week to Thursday, February 27th, according to PWInsider. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 20th.

The event will be the fifth as part of a 10 year partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia.

The last WWE event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, took place on October 31st in Riyadh and featured the the first-ever women's match in the country with Natalya defeating Lacey Evans. Also at the show, Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship.