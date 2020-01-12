WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 20, according to PWInsider. An official announcement is expected soon.

WWE's last event, Crown Jewel, was held on October 31st in Saudi Arabia. Despite having the first-ever women's match (Natalya vs. Lacey Evans) in the country, the event ended up being overshadowed by flight delays that kept WWE talent in the country longer than expected.

Superstars didn't make it back in time for an episode of SmackDown, and talent from NXT was brought in to fill the gap.

Despite the shaky conclusion, WWE announced an expansion of its relationship with Saudi Arabia just days later.

"Following the historic Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, WWE (NYSE: WWE) and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) have expanded their live event partnership through 2027 to include a second annual large-scale event. WWE and GEA also continue to work towards the completion of a media agreement in the MENA region. This long-term partnership demonstrates WWE and GEA's commitment to bring sports entertainment to the region and supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030."